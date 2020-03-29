US virus testing faces new headwind: Lab supply shortages

FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs.

 John Minchillo

The W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center has launched drive-thru COVID-19 testing at its main campus, located at 1601 Brenner Avenue in Salisbury.

Drive-thru testing will be conducted Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Enrolled veterans can enter through the Hedrick Street gate and follow instructions to reach the testing area if appropriate. Regular COVID-19 testing will still occur, as needed, through the Emergency Department during all other hours.

Additionally, effective Tuesday, the Salisbury VA Medical Center pharmacy (Salisbury campus) is providing curbside prescription pickup for urgent prescription needs following VA medical visits or for other urgent medication needs. The curbside pickup site is the circle drive in front of Building 2. This service will be provided Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m.

Veterans’ providers will continue to prescribe or refill non-urgent prescriptions to be mailed out.

“We urge veterans to only come to the hospital if necessary and that they receive outpatient prescriptions through the mail,” officials stated in a news release. “A pharmacist will be available to assist if there is an urgent need for a prescription that cannot wait for mail delivery. However, we urge patients to plan ahead and take full advantage of the mail delivery options to minimize potential exposure and spread of coronavirus.”

To speak to a pharmacy representative, request a refill or check the status of prescriptions, call 1-877-354-5196 or, log into https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/web/myhealthevet/managing-your-prescription-refills.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.