Firefighters responded to a blaze Tuesday evening at a vacant home south of Troutman.
Iredell County Assistant Fire Marshal Josh Levan said the fire began in a bedroom of the home due to a wiring issue.
The home suffered heat and smoke damage throughout, but the fire damage was localized to the front of the house, Levan said.
Levan praised the efforts of firefighters who could only fight the fire from the outside. They couldn’t enter the house because the floor had collapsed prior to the fire.
“It was an awesome job considering they could only make an exterior attack,” Levan said.
He also said the home was dilapidated before the blaze.
Officials at the scene said the fire was fairly involved when they arrived at the residence, in the 100 block of Autumn Leaf Road. Troutman, Mooresville and Shepherds fire departments all responded and controlled the fire within an hour.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.