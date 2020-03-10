Virgil Harmon built a flagpole in his front yard to proudly fly the Stars and Stripes.
The elements took a toll on his latest flag, but thanks to a group of fellow veterans, Harmon now has a brand-new American flag flying in front of his house.
A group of local veterans put it up on that pole Saturday.
“This means a lot,” Harmon, a Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Army, said after the flag was raised.
Don Carr of Squadron 65 Sons of the American Legion said the idea of providing flags to veterans was espoused by Evan Parton, a member of Tribute to the Troops. Parton delivered flags to Gold Star families and also would cut out the stars from retired flags and print the names of deceased veterans on them. He would hand them out with the explanation “this is a star from a flag that can no longer fly, to remind you of your freedom.”
After Parton’s death in July, members of Tribute to the Troops and American Legion Post 65/Squadron 65 Sons of the American Legion wanted to continue this tradition, but in a slightly different way, Carr said. So the idea of replacing tattered flags for veterans was born.
Carr said various members basically looked for flags that needed replacing when they were out and about. He happened upon Harmon’s home and stopped to talk to Harmon about the idea. He learned Purple Heart Homes built a ramp for Harmon. After talking with Harmon, Carr said, he was the obvious choice for the first flag.
“He’s a heck of a nice guy,” Carr said.
If Harmon’s service and his patriotism were not enough, Carr said, he found he and Harmon had a connection in addition to both being veterans. Carr has a greyhound named Caesar, who was with him on his scouting mission. Harmon, he said, has a red 1935 Commander with a veteran greyhound on the hood.
“That happens once in a while,” he said, with a laugh.
So this led the group of veterans to Saturday and the flag-raising at Harmon’s house.
Harmon came out to the front of his house, and told the group he’d already taken the wind-damaged flag down, and led them to the flagpole in his yard.
“I made that all myself,” he said.
Carr and Kenny Wallace, of Post 65, attached the new flag and raised it to the top of the pole. Within
a few seconds, the windy conditions that made the flag-raising chilly for the participants became beneficial as the flag started flapping in the wind.
After raising the flag, Tribute to the Troops member Ray Hider weaved in the connection with Parton. He presented a cutout star, one of the last touched by Parton, to Harmon.
Harmon said he was touched by the gesture and proud to have a new American flag flying in front of his house.
“I appreciate what you do,” he said. “We veterans have to stick together.”
