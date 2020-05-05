Some of the residents at the Taylorsville House, an assisted-living facility, greeted a couple of special visitors — from a proper distance.
Lyn Johnson, owner of madeyoulookphotography of Statesville, and her husband, Kevin, took their APHA gelding Dirty and Heidi, a mini Australian shepherd, to offer unconditional love to the residents.
“To see the happiness in their faces and the joy it brought was the highlight of my year,” Lyn Johnson said. “I love doing for others and my motto for my business is ‘payitforward.’ I love bringing smiles.”
Dirty, a 7-year-old gelding, was guided by Lyn from window to window, visiting from the outside. “The residents would place their hands on the window and Dirty would lick them,” she said.
Heidi, who is 5, got to visit one-on-one with some residents thanks to Activities Director Shannon McLaughlin. McLaughlin took Heidi inside and she visited from room to room, Johnson said.
Johnson said she has a passion for horses and raised Dirty from birth. In addition to his love for human attention, Dirty is also a barrel and rope horse. She said sharing the love from Dirty and Heidi with the residents was a blessing. “I was blessed to share my love for horses with my love for people. During such a ‘sad’ time in the world, it really meant so much to see them smile,” Johnson said.
Johnson said she has operated madeyoulookphotography for more than a decade and she tries to show her passion in every picture she takes. “The passion grows daily and new ideas keep it creative and interesting,” she said. “My sessions are very comfortable and laid back.” She said from weddings to families to equines or dogs, she works to make sure the client gets what they want.
McLaughlin said that the visit was much-appreciated. “Thank you from Taylorsville House,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.