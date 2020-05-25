The Iredell Veterans Council and members of other veterans groups hold ceremonies each Memorial Day at the monuments at Oakwood and Belmont cemeteries and then at Iredell Memorial Park.
Ken Marsh of the veterans council read from a speech he modified from one given at Arlington National Cemetery.
