Liberty Park was host to a limited Memorial Day Tribute on Monday morning.
top story
WATCH NOW: Memorial Day Tribute at Liberty Park
- KAREN KISTLER / MOORESVILLE TRIBUNE
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Customers swarm local hair salon on reopening day
-
Local man facing nine counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor
-
Jordan Darty wraps up years of hard work to become attorney
-
Sheriff: Person shot in domestic-related situation
-
Dominant Statesville D-lineman Shuford signs with East Carolina
Latest Local Offers
Home exterior cleaning. Singlewide MH start at $100. Single level & Doublewide homes start at $175. multi-level homes start at $225. Insured. 336-428-2053336-428-2053
ROSE BROTHERS LAWNCARE & LANDSCAPING MOWING HEDGE TRIMMING FERTILIZING STUMP GRINDING MULCHING GARDEN PREPPING PINE STRAW PHILLIP & ISAAC ROSE 704-437-1552
Buying Coin Collections, Gold/Silver, By Apt. FREE Appraisals. Bill Watts Inc. 704-938-3472 703 MOORESVIILE RD 28081
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.