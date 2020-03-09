The Iredell County Public Library will host a series of events for all ages this weekend.
Are you looking for a new idea or something to try? Here’s a look at what will be happening at the library this week
Harmony branch, 3393 Harmony Highway, Harmony
» Monday, 4-5 p.m. Maker Monday: Pasta Lion.
» Wednesday, 3-4 p.m. I-CARE: I-CARE is a Community Action Agency that will be on hand to assist individuals in crisis. I-CARE strives to deliver high quality initiatives that allow access to jobs, housing, education, and childcare. Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. I-CARE, Inc.
» Wednesday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Preschool Storytime: The hour includes interactive story readings, songs, crafts, and snack. This program is geared towards children ages birth to 4 years. For more information, call the Harmony Library at (704) 546-7086.
» Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Snap Circuits: Learn to build with these. There are more than 300 projects that can be created while learning about electronics. The program is geared toward ages 8-18.
» Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. LEGO free play: For more information, call 704-546-7086.
» Friday, 3-4 p.m. Harmony Writer’s Group: This group is open to everyone from beginners to published writers and meets the second and fourth Fridays of each month.
» Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Adult Pinterest Club: Create floral arrangements that will add Easter flair to your table centerpiece. Registration is required and begins the first of the month. All participants must be 18 or older.
Statesville branch, 201 N. Tradd St.
» Monday, 4-5 p.m. Maker Monday: Bird Beaks: Learn about the different shapes of bird beaks with clothespins and chopsticks.
» Monday, 6-7 p.m. Adult Anime Club: Stream and talk about anime with other library users.
» Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Crochet Club: Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, everyone is welcome. Learn how to start, improve your skills, get help with patterns and more.
» Tuesday, 2-4 p.m., Tech Tuesdays: Having trouble with your smartphone? Not sure how to use your tablet? You are not alone! Bring your technology questions and device to us and receive one-on-one assistance on Tech Tuesdays. These sessions are by appointment only and must be scheduled in advance. Contact the Information Services desk at 704-878-3090, ext. 2400.
» Family Storytime, 6-7 p.m.
» Tuesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keto LOCO: Learn all about the Keto lifestyle from guest speakers and fellow Keto practitioners. Each month explore Keto basics, try new products, swap recipes and have a question and answer period. This is an open group.
» Wednesday, 10-11 a.m., Preschool Storytime: The program will include books, music and activities geared toward children ages 3 to 5.
» Wednesday, Noon to 1 p.m. Adult Pinterest Club: Spring Floral Arrangements: Create floral arrangements that will add Easter flair to your table centerpiece. Registration is required and begins the first of the month. All participants must be 18 or older.
» Thursday, 10-11 a.m., Morning Movers: The program includes infant- and toddler-friendly songs, rhymes, stories and sensory play.
» Thursday, 4-5 p.m., Between the Pages: Book Club; Books are selected from the current Elementary School Battle of the Books list. Elementary ages welcome.
» Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Dungeons and Dragons: Two avid groups of D&D players currently meeting at the library on Mondays and Saturdays. Email Jenny at jennifer.levins@co.iredell.nc.us for more information or to see how you can join.
» Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon. Toddler Time: An hour of free play with infants, toddlers and preschoolers. Each week includes music, reading a short story and different activities.
» Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon. Muti-Grees at the Iredell County Animal Shelter. Make a toy or treat for an animal there. Earn an hour of volunteer time.
» Saturday, 3-5 p.m. Movie Day: “Tomb Raider”: Bring your own snacks and drinks. Lara Croft, the fiercely independent daughter of a missing adventurer, must push herself beyond her limits when she discovers a map to the island where her father disappeared.
Troutman branch, 215 W. Church St., Troutman
» Monday, 4-5 p.m. Maker Monday: Pi Day Jewelry: This Makerspace program is geared toward juveniles and young adults. Makerspace programs are collaborative efforts for making, learning, and exploring various creative outlets.
» Tuesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Spring Floral Arrangement: Create floral arrangements that will add Easter flair to your table centerpiece. Registration is required and begins the first of the month. All participants must be 18 or older.
» Tuesday, 11 a.m. to noon, Morning Movers Storytime: Songs, rhymes, stories and sensory play are geared toward ages 3 and under.
» Wednesday, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Themes and Treats Book Club: Women’s Biography Memoir: Enjoy discussion, snacks, and coffee provided by the Friends of the Library. This month the discussion is on biographies and memoirs about women.
» Thursday, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Iredell Charter Young Author Night: Celebrate the passion and writing of young authors from Iredell Charter Academy as the K-5 grades read some of their original work.
» Friday, 11 a.m. to noon, Preschool Storytime: Stories, songs and crafts geared toward ages 5 and under.
» Saturday, 11 a.m. to noon, Student Service Opportunity: Seed Bombs: Earn one hour of volunteer time at the library. This month the group will be making seed bombs to hand out to library patrons. All supplies will be ready, all you need to bring is a helping hand and some creativity.
