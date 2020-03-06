Friday, March 6
Poor man’s supper
Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 607 Bethlehem Road, will host a poor man’s supper from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The menu consists of pinto beans, hot dogs, coleslaw and all the trimmings. Desserts and drinks are available. Donations will be accepted at the door and the supper is sponsored by the United Methodist Men’s Club.
Saturday, March 7
Yard sale
A yard sale to benefit the Ladies Thursday Ministry at First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave., is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds from the indoor yard sale will benefit the ministry. Antiques, plumbing supplies and many other items have been donated and will be for sale at the event.
Sunday, March 8 — Thursday, March 12
Spring Revival
Greater Holy Temple No. 1, 404 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville. Guest speaker will be Bishop Daniel Horton, Holy Church of Christ, 838 Rocky River Road, Lancaster. For more information, call Annette Houston at 704-929-5484 or email annettehouston52@gmail.com.
Sunday, March 8
Women of the Bible
Siloam A.M.E. Zion Church and Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 1115 Salisbury Highway, Statesville. 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10 — Friday, March 13
Old-Time Revival
Harvest Baptist Church, 193 Watermelon Road, Statesville. 7 p.m. nightly. Host pastor is Dr. Donald Gant, guest speaker is Doug Thompson, guest musicians are the Orange Family. Friday night is youth night and includes hot dogs and chips.
Friday, March 13 — Sunday, March 15
Revival
Northview Free Will Baptist Church, 112 Bethlehem Rd, Statesville. Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 10 and 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after the service. All are invited to attend.
Sunday, March 15
Two Horns and a Harp
Trinity Episcopal Church, 801 Henkel Road, Statesville. 3 p.m. Chris Caudill, Rachel Niketopoulos and Vonda Darr perform. Tickets are $20 at the door, 18 and younger admitted free.
Men’s Day Service
Gray’s Chapel United Church of Christ, 1719 Lynwood Dr., Statesville, will be celebrating its annual Men’s Day service at 3 p.m. The speaker will be Bishop Wilford Walls, of Bethlehem Holiness Church in Statesville. All are invited to attend.
Monday, March 16
Statesville Christian
Women Club Luncheon
The event will be at 11 a.m. at the Statesville Civic Center, located at 300 S. Center St. Cost is $12 per person. The topic this month will be “A Decision for Adventure”. The speaker is Linda Snider from Lexington, North Carolina. The feature will be music by George Hensley. For reservations or more information call Vickie at 704-495-5054.
Thursday, March 19
Consignment Sale
Angel’s Armoire Children’s Consignment Sale will be at Troutman First UMC, 204 Mills Avenue. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/angelsarmoire.
Friday, March 20
Consignment Sale
Angel’s Armoire Children’s Consignment Sale will be at Troutman First UMC, 204 Mills Avenue. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/angelsarmoire.
Saturday, March 21
Consignment Sale
Angel’s Armoire Children’s Consignment Sale will be at Troutman First UMC, 204 Mills Avenue. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/angelsarmoire.
Sunday, March 22
Annual Children’s Choir Festival
First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St. Studio 3 Youth Orchestra, FPC Junior and Youth choirs, ARS Chorus, Studio 3 Children’s Chorus, and Concord Presbyterian Children’s Choir will participate.
Friday, March 27
Port-A-Pit fundraiser
New Perth ARP Church, 204 West Avenue, Troutman. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. $10 per plate, which includes a half chicken, beans, slaw, roll, dessert and bottled water. Delivery is available for 10 or more plates to the same address. Call 704-528-5565. All proceeds go to the church’s preschool and after-school programs.
Sunday, March 29
Requiem
First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St. 3 p.m. Presented by the Sanctuary Choir and accompanied by an instrumental ensemble. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, April 5
Palm Sunday
First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St. 11 a.m. morning worship, including the procession of palms and special music. Special Second Sunday Lunch by Circle 3 following the service in Fourth Creek meeting hall to benefit local missions. All are cordially invited to attend.
Thursday, April 9
Maundy Thursday
Service, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St., celebrating the institution of the Lord’s Supper on the night of his arrest, followed by a variation on the Seder meal in Fourth Creek meeting hall. Reservations needed for the Seder meal.
Friday, April 10
Tenebrae Service
First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St. 7 p.m.A deeply moving service of gradual darkness of the Passion, commemorating Christ’s death and burial.
Sunday, April 12
Easter Service
First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Meeting St. 11 a.m. Service celebrating the resurrection of Christ and rejoicing in his defeat over death. All are invited to bring flowers for the cross during the Sunday School hour.
Centre Presbyterian Church, 129 Centre Church Road, Mooresville. 7 a.m sunrise service. 11 a.m. worship service.
Saturday, May 9
Fish fry and yard sale
Faith Deliverance for Jesus will host a fish fry and yard sale beginning at 11 a.m. The church is located at 2103 E. Greenbriar Road. The event will feature food and all types of items for sale. For more information contact 704-495-2839.
ONGOING
Every Saturday
Community Breakfast
A hot meal, clothes, hygiene and fellowship available for those in need. Free to all. Offered every Saturday from 8:30-10 at Calvary Chapel, 110 Moose Club Road.
Every Thursday
Community Clothes Closet
Clothing for all ages. Free household goods. Photo ID required. First Baptist Church, 815 Davie Ave. 1-2:45 p.m.
Every Monday and Wednesday
Community Clothes Closet
Clothing, shoes and accessories for the whole family. Free. 9:30-11:30 a.m., Troutman First UMC, 204 Mills Ave., Troutman.
Middle and High School Group
The Landing is a life group using the curriculum that focuses on strategies that teens face every day. It is held at The Cove Church, 197 Langtree Road, Mooresville. A light dinner starts at 4 p.m. Tuesdays. The program is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, go to covechurch.org/caregroups or call 704-655-3002, ext. 321.
Cancer Companions Support Group
Cancer Companions is for adults with a cancer diagnosis or friends/family who support them. It is held at The Cove Church, 197 Langtree Road, Mooresville. Light dinner starts at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and the program is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. For more information, go to covechurch.org/caregroups or call 704-655-3002, ext. 321.
Every Second Thursday
Veterans/Community Food Pantry
Christ Boulevard United Methodist Church, 1947 E. Broad St., will have a food pantry from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Park and enter behind the church.
