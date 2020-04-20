The future of the Terrell Country Store has been in limbo for months. Now, the new owner and local folks have come up with a solution to save it.
The plan is to dismantle the building piece by piece and place it in storage until a new location is found, said Robert Eades, local business owner and history buff.
After hearing about the potential demolition of the building, Eades went to work. He sought public input from the Terrell community and worked with Prestige LLC, the developer who purchased the land the building stands on. A solution was reached, Eades said.
“From the beginning, Prestige wanted to help preserve the building,” Eades said. “They were willing to give us time to figure out the best solution, and we are very thankful for that.”
Prestige purchased the Terrell Country Store land in late 2019 along with two connected parcels. The Catawba County GIS assessment report shows that the trio of parcels was sold for a combined $2 million. The previous owner was Jean Huffman Connor of Conover.
“Every community has iconic buildings that are worth saving,” Eades said. He has been involved with a number of historical preservation projects in Catawba County, including the preservation of the Harper House and the moving and preservation of the Lyerly House, both in Hickory.
Tim and Amber Williams’ architectural reclamation company, Southeast ReClaimed, has been hired to dismantle the 135-year-old building. They expect the project will be finished within the next week.
“Our number one goal is to preserve as much material in the store as possible,” Tim Williams said. He said his Lincolnton-based company dismantles 20 structures a year.
“We usually deal with old barns and houses that families have inherited. They don’t want to see these structures demolished, so that’s where we come in and repurpose the materials for other projects like flooring and custom furniture,” Williams said.
Of course, Williams said, the Terrell Country Store is different. “We’ve been contracted to salvage as much material as possible, but we aren’t the ones saving it,” he said.
Williams said Eades and Robert Davis, consultant for Prestige, are the ones who deserve the credit. “Prestige — you know, the ‘big, bad developer’ — has decided to spend the time and money to preserve the building when it would be a lot cheaper to push it over.”
Davis said he couldn’t give an accurate number on the cost since the project isn’t completed, but he did say it cost, “tens of thousands of dollars.” “It’s no small sum,” he said. “Robert (Eades) was willing to spend a lot of time to do the research. Prestige has played a supporting and encouraging role from the beginning.”
After the Terrell Country Store has been dismantled, it will be put into storage until a new location is found. “I expect we will be having more announcements about a new location and funding in the coming weeks,” Davis said.
