While people are starting to get out more, the construction in the express lanes on I-77 continues.
While the lane closures are mostly overnight these days, they are still worth planning around as one heads out for a trip.
So where will the toll-lane area construction be this week? Here’s a look at the plans, subject to weather:
I-77 Northbound» Expect rolling lane closures between Exit 11 in Charlotte and mile-marker 37 in Mooresville as follows:
Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
I-77 Southbound» Expect rolling lane closures between mile-marker 37 in Mooresville and Exit 11 in Charlotte as follows:
Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
» Expect lane closures between Exit 35 and Exit 33 in Mooresville as follows:
Tuesday, June 9 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Expect Express Lane closures between Exit 35 and Exit 31 in Mooresville as follows:
Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Expect lane closures between Exit 28 in Cornelius and Exit 25 in Huntersville as follows:
Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Expect lane closures between Exit 16 and Exit 13 in Charlotte as follows:
Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
