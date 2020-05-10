Construction will continue on the I-77 toll-lane project this week.
While the state begins Phase I of its reopening, the construction crews will continue their work in the section.
Closures are subject to weather conditions, and construction activities may be postponed if necessary.
So where will the construction be on I-77?
I-77 Northbound
Expect rolling lane closures between Exit 11 in Charlotte and mile-marker 37 in Mooresville as follows:
» Monday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 18 in Charlotte and Exit 28 in Cornelius as follows:
» Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)
I-77 Southbound
Expect lane closures between Exit 42 and Exit 35 in Mooresville as follows:
» Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Friday from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. (two lanes closed)
Expect rolling lane closures between mile-marker 37 in Mooresville and Exit 11 in Charlotte as follows:
» Monday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 35 and Exit 33 in Mooresville as follows:
» Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
Expect lane closures between Exit 31 in Mooresville and Exit 25 in Huntersville as follows:
» Tuesday, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)
» Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)
Expect lane closures between Exit 28 in Cornelius and Exit 25 in Huntersville as follows:
» Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)
» Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed).
