Construction equipment and materials sit idle at the site of the I-40/77 interchange on May 6. 

 ROSS KIEFER/STATESVILLE RECORD & LANDMARK

The I-77 construction continues in the Iredell County area.

Closures are subject to weather conditions and, at this point in the toll-lane project, most are in the overnight hours.

Where in the construction this week?

I-77 Northbound

Expect rolling lane closures between Exit 11 in Charlotte and mile-marker 37 in Mooresville as follows:

Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Expect Express Lane closures between Exit 11 in Charlotte and Exit 28 in Cornelius as follows:

Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Expect Express Lane closures between Exit 28 in Cornelius and Exit 35 in Mooresville as follows:

Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-77 Southbound

Expect rolling lane closures between mile marker 37 in Mooresville and Exit 11 in Charlotte as follows:

Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Friday from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Expect lane closures between Exit 36 and Exit 33 in Mooresville as follows:

Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)

Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)

Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)

Expect Express Lanes closure from Exit 35 in Mooresville to Exit 19 in Charlotte as follows:

Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Expect lane closures between Exit 30 in Davidson and Exit 25 in Huntersville as follows:

Friday from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. (two lanes closed)

Expect lane closures between Exit 28 in Cornelius and Exit 25 in Huntersville as follows:

Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)

Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)

Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)

Expect closure of Exit 25 off-ramp in Huntersville as follows:

Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

