The construction in the toll lane area of I-77 will continue this week.
Although the schedule is subject to change based on the weather, here is a look at where one can expect to find construction this week:
I-77 Northbound» Expect rolling lane closures between Exit 11 in Charlotte and mile-marker 37 in Mooresville as follows:
Monday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Thursday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Expect lane closures between Exit 18 in Charlotte and 23 in Huntersville as follows:
Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Expect lane closures between Exit 18 in Charlotte and 23 in Huntersville as follows:
Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Expect lane closures between Exit 23 and 25 in Huntersville as follows:
Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
I-77 Southbound» Expect rolling lane closures between mile marker 37 in Mooresville and Exit 11 in Charlotte as follows:
Monday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Thursday 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Expect lane closures between Exit 25 and Exit 23 in Huntersville as follows:
Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
» Expect lane closures between Exit 23 in Huntersville and Exit 19 in Charlotte as follows:
Friday from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. (two lanes closed)
