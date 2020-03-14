Construction will continue in the I-77 toll lanes section throughout this week.
While most of the construction is occurring in overnight hours, there are still lane closures on the nearly 26-mile stretch of the zone.
Here is a look at where the closures will be this week:
I-77 Northbound
Expect lane closures between Exit 11 in Charlotte and Exit 23 in Huntersville as follows:
» Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 16 in Charlotte and Exit 28 in Cornelius as follows:
» Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 25 in Huntersville and Exit 28 in Cornelius as follows:
» Monday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
» Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Expect closure of Exit 28 off-ramp lane in Cornelius as follows:
» Tuesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect closure of Exit 28 on/off-ramps in Cornelius as follows:
» Wednesday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
I-77 SouthboundExpect lane closures between Exit 42 and Exit 35 in Mooresville as follows:
» Tuesday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (two lanes closed)
Expect closure of Exit 36 on-ramp in Mooresville as follows:
» Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect closure of Exit 35 off-ramp in Mooresville as follows:
» Thursday from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect express lane closures between Exit 28 in Cornelius and Exit 16 in Charlotte as follows:
» Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 23 in Huntersville and Exit 13 in Charlotte as follows:
» Wednesday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Expect lane closures between Exit 18 and Exit 13 in Charlotte as follows:
» Tuesday from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. (one lane closed)
