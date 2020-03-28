A woman died in a house fire late Friday night.
West Iredell Fire Chief Jerry Houston said the woman was found inside a bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified as Pinkey Overcash Loving, 58, said Iredell County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Shannon Goodman.
Firefighters from West Iredell, Monticello and Stony Point were dispatched to a structure fire in the 600 block of Lippard Farm Road around 10:45 p.m. Friday. Houston said the bedroom on one side of the home was on fire when he arrived.
Houston said firefighters were able to knock down the flames quickly and they found Loving inside the bedroom.
He said a cat also died in the fire.
Houston said two other adults – a man and woman - were able to get out of the house before firefighters arrived. Both were adults, Goodman said.
Houston said the man smelled smoke and spotted the flames coming from the bedroom, which was on the opposite end of the house from where he and the woman were.
Goodman said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
“There are three or four things it could have been,” he said.
The fire marshal’s office was assisted in the investigation by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. That is standard protocol for a fatal fire, Goodman said.
Houston said the end of the home where the fire started was destroyed and the remainder of the house sustained smoke and heat damage.
Some firefighters and the investigators remained on the scene until around 4:30 a.m. Saturday, Houston said.
In addition to the fire departments, Iredell EMS, the Iredell County Rescue Squad and the Mobile Air Unit, which refills the breathing apparatus used by firefighters, all responded to the scene.
