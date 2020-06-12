A woman died in a head-on crash Thursday evening on Garner Bagnal Boulevard at Cochran Street.
A news release from the Statesville Police Department identified the woman as Sharon Hunter.
Police said she was driving a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta and was traveling west on Garner Bagnal Boulevard Thursday evening.
As her vehicle approached the intersection with Cochran Street, her vehicle was struck by an eastbound Mercury Mountaineer, police said.
The Mountaineer was driven by Kenneth Gobble, police said.
Authorities said as Gobble approached the intersection, he did not see a Kia Soul in his lane of travel. The Soul was turning left onto Cochran Street and the driver was waiting for Hunter’s vehicle to pass.
Gobble was unable to reduce speed and veered into oncoming traffic, striking Hunter’s vehicle, police said.
Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene and Gobble was transported to Iredell Memorial Hospital for treatment of what police described as minor injuries.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
