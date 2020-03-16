A wreck with injuries has shut down I-40 West near Old Mountain Road.
The westbound lanes are currently closed. EMS is reporting, via scanner, that there are five people with injuries. Wake Forest Baptist Air Care’s helicopter has been called to the scene of the accident.
We will have more on this developing story.
