Three scholarships were awarded to local youths for their winning artwork submitted to the Mooresville Arts 16th annual youth art show competition.
The competition is open to all students in grades K-12, and there were 114 entries submitted in this year’s event.
Scholarship winners were Isabella Hamby, a student at Statesville Christian Academy, and Ella Napiervowski, who is a student at the Community School of Davidson.
Hamby earned both the first-place, $500 scholarship sponsored by PeopleSuite Talent Solutions, and the third-place, $100 scholarship, sponsored by Rocky Mountain Music Co., for her charcoal, graphite and acrylic work “True Hope Out of Chaos.”
Napiervowski was awarded the second-place, $250 scholarship sponsored by Mooresville Arts for her acrylic work “Watching.”
The annual show was held in March; however, due to COVID-19, the reception for the March show was canceled, followed by the gallery closing.
