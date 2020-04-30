April has been a hard month for manufacturers in Iredell County. Economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has forced some companies to implement furloughs and halt assembly lines.
Doosan Bobcat North America, which operates a facility in Statesville, reopened April 20 after a production suspension took place April 4.
“Given the economic impacts of COVID-19 and demand for product, we are taking a phased approach to ramping back up to full production,” Corporate Communication & Public Affairs Director Stacy Breuer wrote in an email.
She said approximately 150 of the 220 production employees resumed work April 20, and that Doosan will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust production plans if necessary.
DENSO Manufacturing North Carolina, formerly ASMO North Carolina, Inc., produces a variety of variety of power systems like power seat and window motors at its Statesville plant. The company suspended production in North Carolina from March 23-24 in order to disinfect the facility.
“Since March 23, most of DENSO's production has stopped or slowed down, in accordance with government mandates and customer needs,” company spokesperson Andrew Rickerman wrote in an email Wednesday. “Still, some DENSO locations, including DENSO in North Carolina, have continued to produce products deemed essential under government requirements, such as aftermarket and service parts, which involves a reduced number of active assembly lines.”
Rickerman added even though much of DENSO’s production is paused, the company has no plans to reduce the number of employees. He also said the company is requesting a near-term reduction in support from staffing agencies, citing the current industry standstill and changing customer demands.
“We aim to return to normal operations as the situation allows,” stated Rickerman.
NGK Ceramics, located of Mazeppa Road in Mooresville, reopened Monday after a three week furlough. It did not respond to requests for information.
The Associated Press reported Wednesday the U.S. economy shrank at an annual rate of 4.8% last quarter, coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic stunting businesses across the country and kick starting a recession to follow the longest economic expansion on record. The Commerce Department also said the gross domestic product, the total output of goods and services, showed a quarterly decline for the first time in six years, the Associated Press reported.
