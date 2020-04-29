A Mooresville man is accused of sending sexually explicit images and arranging to pay for sex acts with an undercover officer he believed was a 15-year-old girl, Rowan County authorities said.
Nikalus Sinclair Siggers, 30, of Mooresville was charged with solicitation of a child by computer, solicitation of a minor for prostitution, dissemination obscene material and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
A magistrate set bond at $50,000 and Siggers was place in the Rowan County Detention Center.
Rowan County Sheriff's Office Capt. John Sifford, in a news release, reported that investigators began an undercover online surveillance chat with Siggers. Siggers, the release indicated, contacted an undercover officer through Facebook. The officer was posing as a 15-year-old girl, Sifford said.
Authorities said Siggers sent sexually explicit images, videos and arranged for him to pay the juvenile $200 for sexual acts. Siggers agreed to meet the undercover officer and when he arrived, he was taken into custody by Rowan County Sheriff’s detectives, Sifford said.
