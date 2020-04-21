The lights are set to shine. The cameras are ready to roll.
All that is missing is the action itself.
Mooresville’s Melissa Clark is especially lamenting the absence of the latter.
Clark, a near lifelong resident of Mooresville and a member of Lake Norman High School’s class of 2014, is still getting somewhat acquainted with the vast responsibilities during her first year as the Director of Video Production for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, a minor league affiliate of the Chicago White Sox.
“I really, really miss baseball,” Clark said via email. “I am more excited than anything to have a great season.”
It remains to be known just exactly when that will happen.
Currently, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, activities in professional baseball have been suspended until at the very earliest the middle of May.
Until Major League Baseball, on hold since early March, is able to resume its regular operating procedures, all lower levels are sidelined as well.
It’s particularly disrupting the routine belonging to Clark.
As a rookie addition of the Cannon Ballers’ two-person Digital Media & Creative front office administration staff, Clark’s duties practically fill a line-up card.
“On top of creating videos for our social marketing, marketing and promotional needs, I am in charge of running the show, so to speak, as a director from the Main Control Room on game days,” she said.
These days, though, those “days” are empty.
Clark said that she is also in charge of controlling the five Samsung state-of-the-art video boards on display at the brand-new Atrium Health Ballpark in downtown Kannapolis as well as cuing the music, making public address system announcements and helping oversee the between-inning experiences.
Clark is also excited to run the online stream the Ballers are planning to broadcast through MiLB TV.
She is no stranger to the workload.
This is the second such stop of her pro baseball career.
Upon earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Media Production from East Carolina University in May of 2018, Clark received a full-season, paid internship agreement with the York Revolution Professional Baseball Club, an independent an somewhat higher than Class-AAA franchise based out of the York, Pennsylvania area. She signed on as the Digital Mediate Associate, handling the team’s social, promotional and marketing videos. During games, she operated the Revolution’s YouTube stream connected to the team’s radio show while also directing video cameras.
Late that inaugural season, Clark was hired full time as York’s Creative Services Manager.
“I was basically handling the same tasks as well as adding on some more responsibility as I am now with the Ballers,” Clark said.
That duty list also includes her being designated as game director as well as in charge of media control and providing leadership on finding creative sponsor-related projects.
Capitalizing on an opportunity to return near home, Clark applied for, interviewed and was hired by Kannapolis late last year. She actually officially began her duties with the team in mid-January.
Clark is the second area resident to be associated with the team undergoing a number of changes. She joins Ryan Pegarsch in that dugout. Pegarsch is a part of the organization’s Sales & Community department as the Community Partnership Manager.
The Cannon Ballers, formerly Kannapolis Intimidators, will christen their new ball park when play is permitted.
Last week, they released an update regarding their season-opening celebration, originally scheduled for this week.
