Before suspending spring sports due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the N.C. High School Athletic Association Board of Directors considered leaving the decision to continue practicing and playing up to individual schools, their principals and the district superintendents.
But that idea became a “struggle” for some superintendents who help make up the board, NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said during a roughly 40-minute teleconference Friday, the day after the suspension was announced.
That’s when, Tucker said, the NCHSAA came to the conclusion it needed “to go all in with this.”
“These athletes, even though they’re outdoors, many of them congregate in their locker rooms to start with. That social distancing sometimes is not possible in a locker room,” Tucker said.
“We just made the decision that we were going to just stop it all,” she continued. “What that also does provide is equity across the state for the 418 (member) schools. So one school system is not doing one thing while another school system is allowing something, then you have another school system that is amending it or coming up with some hybrid form of practicing et cetera.”
Suspending high school athletics included putting Saturday’s scheduled basketball state championship games on hold.
“Disappointment” and “frustration” have been common responses from athletic directors and coaches, according to Tucker.
The NCHSAA will be assessing matters in the days leading up to April 6, the target date to resume activities.
“We’ll obviously be listening to what the governor is saying, what is being said about our nation, and then if we’re able to restart then everybody will be restarting from the same point,” Tucker noted.
“There is nothing more that we want for our student-athletes than for them to be able to safely complete and finish their seasons in a healthy and safe manner,” she added. “However, we recognize that difficult decisions must be made by those in leadership positions to best help not only our state, but our nation and our world as we try to contain the threat posed by COVID-19.”
The NCHSAA intends to weigh all options going forward, including extending the spring season into June. But there is not much wiggle room there due to graduations.
That presents an unfortunate possibility: seniors’ careers ending prematurely.
“It’s hard to get to their final season of tennis, of golf, of softball, baseball, lacrosse, track and now they’re not able to do that,” said Tucker, who once coached at the high school level. “Women’s soccer. They’re not able to finish out what they started 3 ½ years ago. I feel for them.”
