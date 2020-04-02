Taqueria Los Volacanes, Luis Javier Garcia Bonilla, Iredell County

Prana Beauty Salon!, Cielo Mora, Iredell County

International Behavioral Health Certification Association, Christ For All Nations Church, Inc., Statesville

All American Lawn Landscape and Tree Services, Benjamin B. Sheridan, Iredell County

LuxGuard, Jacob Harvey LLC, Hamptonville

Cognition Fun, Janet H. Melonakos, Mooresville

Beyond Brilliant Dog Co., Morning Glory Farm, Laura Elizabeth Powell, Iredell County

Adams Auto Glass, Steven Lee Adams, Statesville

Tincknells’ Fabrication, Nathanial Tincknell, Mooresville

Elite Restoration Services LP, Christopher Tese and Karen Tese, Mooresville

1Stop Esports Center, Trans Express Logistics LLC, Iredell County

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 22-28.

