The Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame committee is seeking nominations for the 2020 Iredell County Sports Hall of Fame induction class, which will be the fifth.
The committee is looking to honor individuals that have been an athlete, coach, administrator or community member and contributed to athletics in Iredell County. Nominees should fit the following criteria:
- the candidate must have been a resident of Iredell County for a minimum of two years;
- the candidate must have been a participant in his/her sport for a minimum of two years;
- the candidate must be of good character and reputation;
- while a citizen of Iredell County, the candidate’s sports achievement(s) and/or contributions must have been recognized throughout Iredell County as enhancing the sports activity he/she represents;
All candidates shall be considered without discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, age handicap or national origin.
The nomination forms can be found at www.iredellsportshalloffame.org or picked up at Statesville Historical Collections on North Center Street. For more information, contact Hall of Fame Executive Director Ryan Pegarsch at 704-307-3912 or director@iredellsportshalloffame.org.
