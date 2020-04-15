The number of coronavirus cases remains at 71 in Iredell County as of Wednesday morning, according to the Iredell County Health Department. Two deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported in the county.
Statewide, cases of coronavirus increased to 5,123 on Wednesday, with 93 of the 100 counties in the state reporting cases. The death total is 117, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
The number of reported cases in the state was 5,024 on Tuesday and the known death total was 108.
The county health department breaks the coronavirus cases down by regions: north, central and south.
As of Wednesday morning, the north has 14 cases, central has 13 and south has 44.
The ZIP codes for the north region are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28625, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689 and 28678.
For central, they are 27013, 28166 and 28677.
For south, they are 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125.
The county health department does not release numbers for specific ZIP codes as a measure to protect the identity of those who have tested positive.
For the age range of those who have tested positive as of Wednesday morning in the county, 17% of the cases are in the 18-24 group, 32% are 25-49, 37% are 50-64, and 14% are among those 65 and older.
Females accounted for 51% of the cases.
The county health department updates the number of coronavirus cases daily, Monday through Friday.
Statewide, North Carolina has completed 67,827 tests, according to officials.
There are 431 people currently hospitalized in the state due to the virus, up from 418 on Tuesday.
The NCDHHS updates statewide coronavirus numbers daily.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg leads the state with 1,015 cases. It has 15 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 191 cases and three reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county.
Rowan has 206 cases and three deaths. Catawba has 35 cases and one death. Davie has 22 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 15 cases. Yadkin has 11 cases and one death. Wilkes has four cases and one death. Alexander has three cases.
