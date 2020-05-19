North Carolina reported an increase of 677 COVID-19 cases Tuesday afternoon with a total of 19,700 cases. The cases are now being reported in all 100 counties in the state as Avery County reported its first one on Tuesday.
There were 19,023 cases on Monday. Of those, 199 were in Iredell County, according to the state.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 691 as of Tuesday afternoon.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday that 11,637 North Carolinians are presumed to be recovered.
The NCDHHS estimates that a person is recovered 14 days past the positive COVID-19 test. If the person is hospitalized due to the disease, then the person is estimated to be recovered after 28 days.
“Estimates are used since patient-specific data on the actual time to resolution of all symptoms are not available for all COVID-19 cases in North Carolina. It is important to note that patients’ actual recovery times could be shorter or longer depending on the severity of illness,” a report on the NCDHHS website reads.
NCDHHS secretary Mandy Cohen said in a news conference on Tuesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not given guidelines on how to determine if a patient is recovered from COVID-19.
“This is our best estimate,” Cohen said.
As of Tuesday, North Carolina has completed 265,008 tests, officials reported. There are 585 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19.
Cohen also said at the news conference that hair salons were not included in the first phase of reopening because they are high risk for COVID-19 spread.
Cohen said that it is impossible to stay outside of 6 feet for a prolonged period of time when receiving service at a hair salon.
Cohen also pointed out that many people could spread COVID-19 at hair salons and not even realize it because they are asymptomatic.
“Folks can have COVID-19 and not know it,” Cohen said.
Among neighboring counties, as of Tuesday afternoon’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,717 cases. It has 66 reported deaths.
Cabarrus County has 389 cases and 20 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 560 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 117 cases and three deaths. Davie has 52 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 50 cases. Yadkin has 118 cases and one death. Wilkes has 448 cases and one death. Alexander has 21 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports cases in each ZIP code. The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125.
In 27020, there are 21 cases. In 27028, there are 30 cases. In 27055, there are 53 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are 10 cases. In 28660, there are four cases. In 28636, there are two cases.
In 28689, there are five cases. In 27013, there are 10 cases. In 28166, there are five cases. In 28677, there are 44 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 33 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 50 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 45 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
