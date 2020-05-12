North Carolina reported a 301 increase of coronavirus cases Tuesday morning with a total of 15,346 cases in 99 of the 100 counties in the state. There were 15,045 cases on Monday.
The statewide coronavirus-related death total is 577 as of Tuesday morning. It was 550 on Monday.
North Carolina has completed 202,244 tests, officials reported. There are 475 people currently hospitalized in the state with COVID-19, an increase from 464 on Monday.
Iredell County has 158 cases, an increase of four compared to the county's report Monday afternoon, and five deaths.
Among neighboring counties, as of Monday morning’s report, Mecklenburg leads the state with 2,148 cases. It has 62 reported deaths, which is the same as Monday.
Cabarrus County has 356 cases and 18 reported deaths, though the total does not include a Virginia resident who died in the county. Rowan has 487 cases and 25 deaths.
Catawba has 83 cases and two deaths. Davie has 37 cases and two deaths. Lincoln has 40 cases. Yadkin has 60 cases and one death. Wilkes has 243 cases and one death. Alexander has 13 cases.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports cases in each ZIP code. The ZIP codes for Iredell County are 27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660, 28689, 27013, 28166, 28677, 28625, 28036, 28115, 28117, and 28125..
In 27020, there are nine cases. In 27028, there are 22 cases. In 27055, there are 28 cases. In 28678, there is one case. In 28634, there are five cases. In 28660, there are four cases.
In 28689, there are four cases. In 27013, there are 10 cases. In 28166, there are four cases. In 28677, there are 35 cases and two deaths. In 28625, there are 26 cases.
In 28036, there are 16 cases and one death. In 28115, there are 37 cases and two deaths. In 28117, there are 41 cases and one death. In 28125, there are three cases. In 28636, there are five cases.
The cumulative number may differ from the county’s numbers as the county has a different test confirmation process than the state. Some ZIP codes also encompass counties other than Iredell.
