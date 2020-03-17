CHARLOTTE — Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has been given permission to seek a trade, the team announced Tuesday.
According to the team’s website, “general manager Marty Hurney met with Newton and his representation to discuss the plan, signaling the end of a nine-year run in Carolina.”
"One of the distinct pleasures of my career was selecting Cam with the first pick in the 2011 draft," Hurney said, according to the announcement. "Every year, difficult decisions are made and they are never easy. We have been working with Cam and his agent to find the best fit for him moving forward and he will always be a Carolina Panther in our hearts."
Newton, who will turn 31 in May, has made the Pro Bowl three times and was the NFL's MVP in 2015. Newton has suffered numerous injuries since 2016 that led to multiple surgeries on his throwing shoulder and a foot procedure.
Newton, who holds most of Carolina's all-time passing records, was limited to two games in 2019 after suffering a Lisfranc fracture in his left foot during the preseason.
The release did not indicate the Panthers' plans or timetable with Newton if he was not traded. But the team could save $19 million under this year's NFL salary if it decides to cut or release the injury-plagued quarterback.
Carolina signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year contract extension last week. Charlotte native Will Grier is also under contract, and it's possible the Panthers could select a quarterback with the No. 7 overall pick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.