The Pittsburgh Steelers signed free agent cornerback Breon Borders. The signing was one of four announced by the team Thursday, a week before the NFL Draft.
The Steelers are the sixth NFL stop for the Statesville native. He previously spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars and, most recently, Washington Redskins since leaving Duke after the 2016 season.
The 6-foot, 190-pound corner started the 2019 season with the Jaguars and played in 11 games, making one start and recording seven tackles. He was waived Dec. 3 and placed on the Jaguars’ practice squad until being picked up by the Redskins on Dec. 24 for one final game. The Redskins released him last month.
With the Steelers, Borders gains a real shot at making a 53-man NFL roster to start the season for the second time in as many years. Pittsburgh has at least one cornerback position open in 2020 with the loss of Artie Burns to free agency.
Those returning at the position are Joe Haden and Steven Nelson, slot corners Mike Hilton and Cameron Sutton, reserve Justin Layne and practice squad alum Alexander Myres.
