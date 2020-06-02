EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been corrected to properly reflect the 1-cent increase for the school bonds.
The Iredell County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 2020-21 budget.
The hearing will be during the board meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the commissioners’ meeting room in the Iredell County Government Center, 200 S. Center St.
Iredell County Manager Beth Jones presented the proposed budget in May. The $230.3 million budget includes a 1 cent increase for the school bonds voters approved in March. The proposed tax rate is 53.75 cents per $100 valuation.
The board will also hear a request from Statesville Regional Airport Manager John Ferguson to spend $4.265 million as the county’s match for a grant for environmental studies.
The $85,288 grant is from the North Carolina Department of Transportation and will be used for additional environmental study requirements concerning runway safety.
Public hearings are set on a rezoning request and for text amendments to the land development code.
The rezoning request is from Debra Raper of Raper Management LLC to rezone some 19.58 acres along Old Mountain Road.
The board is expected to receive an annual report for cases reviewed by the Iredell County Child Fatality Prevention task force as well.
