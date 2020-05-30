Friday marked one week since North Carolina entered Phase II of its reopening following the stay-at-home order. And with many businesses having slight glimpses of days before the coronavirus pandemic, some people are embracing loosened social restrictions while others still have a level of anxiety.
Some enjoying the freedoms of Phase II are Chick and Carolyn Byrd. The couple from Matthews ended up on the streets of Statesville Friday afternoon after remembering a magazine article they read about the revitalized downtown.
Chick said he and his wife live in a retirement community, so it still feels like Phase I to them most of the time. He added that while he appreciates the chance to be out in public, he’s still cautious.
“We think the issue is being careful and knowing places to avoid like crowded places,” he said. “So yeah, we think it’s time to get out.”
When asked if he and his wife picked Statesville because it’s got fewer cases than their home in Mecklenburg County, they said it wasn’t something they’d thought about.
“But everybody’s got lower numbers than Mecklenburg,” Chick said.
Outside of Sub Express, Jennifer Lewis enjoyed her lunch break. She said there’s been a small uptick in business over the last week.
“It’s not a huge difference, but it’s a noticeable difference,” she said. “We enjoy (seeing) people sitting down inside (again) and enjoying their food.”
An added piece of work is making sure all the tables and other equipment are sanitized as customers get served, Lewis said. She’s still playing it safe and keeping hand sanitizer with her at all times.
As for what she thinks about Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to let businesses slowly reopen, Lewis said she doesn’t have a hard opinion.
“It is aggravating to see more people out together just because things are open,” she said. “There’s a lot of people not using common sense and staying separated.”
One person who’s staying busy is Shilah Neely. She said she’s been delivering for Grub Hub for about a month and works all the way from Hickory to Mooresville.
She said her delivery orders have been comparable to when most restaurants were still closed for takeout and delivery, and chalked that up to people still having fears of getting infected with COVID-19. Neeley also worried about the disease spreading more rapidly after the state saw a record rise in positive cases last weekend.
She added reopening right now may not be the right move.
“Honestly, I thought it was way too soon with (case) numbers still rising, so were just going to open everything back up and make more numbers rise,” she said.
As to Jeanette Adams, she was happy that Phase II allowed her to finally continue her routine beauty appointments. She drove all the way from Stony Point to see her hairdresser at Mary’s Salon, but is also using the opportunity to make a supply run.
“I came down to get my hair done and I haven’t been able to buy the products I need,” she said through her facemask. “So I’m going to Park’s (Beauty Supply) to get my products and I’m gonna stock up in case there is another shutdown and more restrictions.”
And for her own concerns over the coronavirus, she said it’s up to how well people can follow directions.
“If people abide by the rules it won’t be that big of a problem. If people don’t wear their mask like that’s been asked of them, I think we’ll have to go back on lockdown again.”
