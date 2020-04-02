TOP FIVE
From L. and L. and S. and S. and S. Gordon to A. and N. Donaldson, Lot 717 of The Point, 187 Attleboro Place, Mooresville, $1,687,000, on March 27.
From D. and C. Pannenbacker to J. and A. Recchion, Lot 32 of The Point on Norman, 103 Tisbury Court, Mooresville, $1,670,000, on March 27.
From D & G Realty, LLC to 138 Cedar Pointe, LLC, Lot 47 of Talbert Point Business Park, 138 Cedar Pointe Dr., Mooresville, $1,575,000, on March 25.
From F. and L. Laura to G. and N. Cusumano, (Lot 39), 303 Whippoorwill Road, Mooresville, $1,210,000, on March 25.
From J. McGirr/TR, McGirr Family Trust and E. McGirr/TR to D. and C. Pannenbacker, Lot 1345 of The Point, 131 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $1,000,000, on March 27.
CLEVELAND
From L. Freeze and B. Freeze/Indvl & AIF to L. Alcantar, Lot 53 of Willow Ridge, 125 Carmelwood Court, Cleveland, $17,000, on March 24.
DAVIDSON
From J. and K. Ray to M. Scheske, Lot 132 of Anniston, 243 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $625,000, on March 23.
From J. and V. Kohli to C. Dumont, Lot 8 of Country Court, 115 Easter Lane, Davidson, $260,000, on March 24.
From D. Lepore and D. and D. Moses to T. and C. Piscitella, Lot 35 of Anniston, 174 Logan Crossing Dr., Davidson, $518,000, on March 26.
From W. Woschnik/Indvl & Exr, C. Woschnik and W. Woschnik/Est to BA Island Property Investments, LLC, Lot 23 of Belle Glade, 104 Vista Dr., Davidson, $265,000, on March 27.
HARMONY
From R. and P. Dalton, E. and C. Dulin, C. and L. Howell, K. and A. Gaither, M. Harris and L. and L. Dalton to H. Griffin, 4.01 acres, Redmon Road, Harmony, $15,000, on March 27.
MOORESVILLE
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Burgess, Lot 212 of Atwater Landing, 152 Longleaf Dr., Mooresville, $345,000, on March 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to C. and C. Westover, Lot 254 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 108 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on March 23.
From C. and C. and J. and J. Twilley to J. and N. Cecil, Lot 96 of Bay Crossing, 162 Bay Shore Loop, Mooresville, $765,000, on March 23.
From N. Muthukumar and M. Natesan to W. Davis, Lot 145 of High Ridge townhomes, 126 Ridge Bluff Road, Mooresville, $165,000, on March 23.
From Leap Property Group, LLC to Matter of Time, LLC Series 2, two tracts, metes and bounds, Lots 9-11 of Patterson Heights, 531 Biltmore St., Mooresville, $56,000, on March 23.
From R. Montalbano to E. Brewer and J. Brown, Lot 34 of Waterlynn, 148 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $200,000, on March 23.
From S. and U. Bandekar to C. and S. Lewis, Lot 210 of Waterlynn, 182 Silverspring Place, Mooresville, $295,000, on March 23.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Tancona, Lot 83 of Lakewalk, 197 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $349,500, on March 24.
From M. and C. McClure to J. Raymer, (Lot 4), 134 Cedar St., Mooresville, $240,000, on March 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to AMH NC Properties Two L.P., Lot 135 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 104 East Americana Dr., Mooresville, $315,000, on March 24.
From T. and D. Schroeder to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 295 of Curtis Pond, 223 Elba Dr., Mooresville, $240,000, on March 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Holler Jr., (Lot 36), 183 Atwater Landing Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on March 24.
From G. Ana, G. Santa Ana, K. Ana and K. Santa Ana to J. and M. Bosch, Lot 64 of Kensington Village North, 117 Queensway Lane, Mooresville, $258,000, on March 24.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to S. Peterson, Lot 115 of Lakewalk, 200 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $300,000, on March 24.
From K. Carpenter to M. Norton, Lot 1012 of Woodburn Crossing, 121 Marakery Road, Mooresville, $158,000, on March 24.
From W. and C. Laury to VERDABET, LLC, metes and bounds, 143 Knotty Pine Lane, Mooresville, $80,000, on March 25.
From Equity Trust Company Custodian to W. Laury, (Lots 13, 14 and part of 12), metes and bounds, 533 Gantt St., Mooresville, $26,000, on March 25.
From A. and R. and J. Helfer to HPA US1 LLC, Lot 85 of Muirfield, 145 Lockerbie Lane, Mooresville, $330,000, on March 25.
From J. McCann/TR and John Thomas McCann, Jr. Revocable Living Trust to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 142 of Whitman Park, 182 Goodwin Circle, Mooresville, $29,000, on March 25.
From J. and B. Cannatti to K. and E. Dauner, Lot 109 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 105 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $280,000, on March 25.
From R. and D. Little to L. and V. Hildreth, metes and bounds, 114 Pandora Road, Mooresville, $80,000, on March 25.
From BMCH North Carolina, LLC to C. and K. Giaculli, Lot 27 of Hollybrook, 107 Avensong Court, Mooresville, $480,000, on March 25.
From M. Smith/Indvl & Exr, J. Rogers/Est, O. Smith, K. Butler and J. and A. Rogers to A. Bloom and K. Barrett, Lot 30 of English Hills, 128 Wood Acre Dr., Mooresville, $185,000, on March 25.
From J. and J. and T. Dillon to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 75 of Waterlynn, 123 Farmers Folly Dr., Mooresville, $280,000, on March 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to M. Dioquino, Lot 85 of Lakewalk, 203 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $316,500, on March 25.
From D. and A. Rodgers to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 2 of The Hampshires, 105 Tilton Dr., Mooresville, $262,000, on March 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc., to V. and D. Patel, Lot 26 of Atwater Landing, 189 Cherry Birch St., Mooresville, $300,000, on March 25.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to J. Lawson and S. Hege, Lot 60 of Briargate, 155 Lantern Acres Dr., Mooresville, $355,000, on March 25.
From C. and C. and S. Huffman to R. and M. Caufield, Lot 21-1 of Regency Lake Village, 122 Regency Road, Mooresville, $335,000, on March 25.
From J. Solorio and A. Campos to S. and C. Bailey, Lot 13 of Linwood Farms, 122 Pleasant Grove Lane, Mooresville, $178,000, on March 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. and K. Watson, Lot 48 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 125 Chance Road, Mooresville, $350,000, on March 25.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to It’s Our Dream Properties, LLC, Lot 131 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 113 West Americana Dr., Mooresville, $305,000, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to Y. Orozco, (Lot 35), 185 Atwater Landing Dr., Mooresville, $279,000, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to G. Monge, Lot 335 of Atwater Landing, 137 Yellow Birch Loop, Mooresville, $320,000, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to T. and W. Portelance, Lot 84 of Lakewalk, 201 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $349,000, on March 26.
From D. and N. Arruzza to R11 Company, LLC, 1.66 acres more or less, 467 Hager Lake Road, Mooresville, $105,000, on March 26.
From R. and E. Hill and E. Traub to V. Wilson, Lot 71 of Cove at Morrison Plantation townhomes, 117 Portola Valley Dr., Townhouse C, Mooresville, $259,000, on March 26.
From C. and L. Hayman to D. Smith, Lot 100 of Greencroft, 196 Flanders Dr., Mooresville, $235,000, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. Toder and W. Spencer, Lot 86 of Lakewalk, 205 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $338,500, on March 26.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to T. and R. Sinsabaugh, Lot 194 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 176 Willow Valley Dr., Mooresville, $275,000, on March 26.
From C. and K. Giaculli to T. and C. Saville, Lot 126 of Stafford, 192 Welcombe St., Mooresville, $340,000, on March 26.
From Exemplar Holdings, LLC to J. and T. Barker, Lot 25 of Sisters Cove, 140 Sisters Cove Court, Mooresville, $634,000, on March 26.
From E. and T. Crabtree to E. Hill, Lot 108 of Byers Creek, 109 Blossom Ridge Dr., Mooresville, $310,000, on March 26.
From D. Sherrill and J. Sherrill/AIF to M. Abernethy and J. Watterson Jr., metes and bounds, 1322 Mecklenburg Highway, Mooresville, $122,500, on March 26.
From J. and M. Howard to C. and C. Lewis and H. May, (Lot 109), 131 Cedar St., Mooresville, $207,000, on March 26.
From L. Post and H. Smith to A. Hanna, 0.627 acre, 198 Chandeleur Dr., Mooresville, $509,000, on March 26.
From Nest Homes, LLC to M. Hehs, Lot 16 of The Reserve at Langtree, 151 Slocumb Lane, Mooresville, $508,000, on March 26.
From M. and K. Basham to Cerberus SFR Holdings V, L.P., Lot 3 of Lochmere, 111 Vance Crescent Dr., Mooresville, $260,000, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to AMH NC Properties Two, L.P., Lot 339 of Atwater Landing, 109 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $269,000, on March 26.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. Elliott and V. Lawley, Lot 113 of Lakewalk, 204 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $330,500, on March 26.
From P. Meadows and J. Rodgers/AIF to J. and N. Utley, (Lot 58) 746 Edgemoor Dr., Mooresville, $150,000, on March 27.
From M. and S. Barbaro to M. Slauson, Lot 92 of Davidson Pointe, 192 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $298,000, on March 27.
From M. and E. Goldblatt to B. Kokot, Lot 102 of Brook Glen Crossing, 296 Brook Glen Dr., Mooresville, $288,000, on March 27.
From Buller River Development Partners, LP to C. and V. Phillips, Lot 105 of Woodleaf, 436 Kenway Loop, Mooresville, $525,000, on March 27.
From S. and J. Peters to J. Jamison, Lot 29 of Lakewalk, 146 Blueview Road, Mooresville, $360,000, on March 27.
From S. and J. Ivester to T. Switzer, Lot 240 of Morrison Plantation, 111 Charing Place, Mooresville, $269,000, on March 27.
From B. and T. Juengst to M. and M. Basham, Lot 146 of Harris Village, 191 Harris Farm Road, Mooresville, $355,000, on March 27.
From M. and M. and L. Crucitti to C. Pierce and M. Walsh, Lot 128 of Tall Oaks, 189 Bellelaine Dr., Mooresville, $204,500, on March 27.
From W. and S. Capps to E. and R. Hill, Lot 64 of Franklin Grove, 100 Silverleaf Lane, Mooresville, $395,000, on March 27.
From I. Smith to R. Johns and M. Petriano, Lot 21 of Templeton Bay, 112 Huntfield Way, Mooresville, $412,500, on March 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to to R. and C. Bell, Lot 251 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 114 Cup Chase Dr., Mooresville, $285,000, on March 27.
From OfferPad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to K. Jackson, (Lot 17), 110 Sherman Oaks Lane, Mooresville, $174,000, on March 27.
From T. and L. Dennard to A. and M. Drake, Lot 78 of Morrison Plantation, 116 Runningdeer Dr., Mooresville, $305,000, on March 27.
From J. McCann/TR and John Thomas McCann Jr., Revocable Living Trust to H. Whyms, Lot 147 of Whitman Park, 168 Goodwin Circle, Mooresville, $158,000, on March 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to R. Seely, J. Glenn-Seely, J. Glenn and J. Seely, Lot 111 of Atwater Landing, 143 Sweet Leaf Lane, Mooresville, $355,000, on March 27.
From C. and L. Gottlieb to P. and T. Mann, Lot 468 of The Farms, 128 Spears Creek Dr., Mooresville, $660,000, on March 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to B. Titus and N. Beard, Lot 341 of Atwater Landing, 105 Gray Willow St., Mooresville, $283,000, on March 27.
From N. and L. Marion to D. Keadle, Lot 44 of Walden Ridge, 122 Walnut Hill Court, Mooresville, $925,000, on March 27.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to K. and P. Sigmon, 1.042 acres, 625 West Park Ave., Mooresville, $185,500, on March 27.
From JC Development Company, LLC to T. and W. Dunn, Lot 4 of Fishermens Cove, Mooresville, $92,500, on March 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc.to D. and J. Higgie, Lot 88 of Lakewalk, 209 Hanks Bluff Dr., Mooresville, $319,000, on March 27.
STATESVILLE
From O. and K. Craig to J. and A. Salvatore, Lot 86 of Martha’s Ridge, 2636 Andes Dr., Statesville, $233,000, on March 23.
From 2018-2 IH Borrower, L.P. and 2018-2 IH Borrower GP LLC/PTNR to S. and F. Jones, Lot 98 of Olde Statesville, 161 Boiling Brook Dr., Statesville, $224,000, on March 23.
To C. and K. Cucchiara to M. Lee and K. Yang, Lot 84 of Old Farm, 614 Colonial Dr., Statesville, $142,000, on March 23.
From C. McFarland to M. Caton, metes and bounds, 2909 Eastway Dr., Statesville, $200,000, on March 23.
From B. and B. Josey to K. and H. Molenda, 0.7237 acre, 628 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $142,500, on March 23.
From K. Dillon to R. and V. Blevins, Lot 185 of Tara’s Trace, 2011 Wexford Way, Statesville, $160,000, on March 23.
From M. and K. White to Bett Investments, LLC, Lot 18 of North Crossing, 179 Foy Lane, Statesville, $19,000, on March 23.
From I. and S. Ou to M. Muszynski, Lot 38 of Beagle Run, 151 Sams Way, Statesville, $238,500, on March 23.
From MC2 Holdings, LLC to G. Scott, 321 Euclid Avenue, Statesville, $165,000, on March 23.
From WJH LLC to M. and C. Dunlap, Lots 69-70 of Lakeridge, 374 Brookfield Dr., Statesville, $144,000, on March 23.
From J. and B. and D. and K. Hope to T. Hope, 1.135 acres, 1842 Safriet Road, Statesville, $185,000, on March 23.
From B. and A. Moffitt to R. and S. Moffitt, Lot 15 of Valley Stream Park, 337 Earlwood Road, Statesville, $187,500, on March 23.
From C. and P. and P. Aman to J. Miller, (Lot 13), 13 Brookgreen Place, Statesville, $220,000, on March 24.
From J. and N. Summers and L. Elam/AIF to J. and N. Summers, L. Elam and S. Summers, Lot 16 of Dalwan Heights, 114 South Toria Drive, Statesville, $1,000, on March 24.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to L. and K. Cavin, 0.918 acre, 168 Bluegill Lane, Statesville, $223,000, on March 24.
From A. and W. Robinson to M. and A. Wright, (Lot 50), 242 Donsdale Dr., Statesville, $14,500, on March 24.
From Innovative Home Pros, LLC to W. and L. Lumley, Lot 49 of Suburban Acres, 149 Oak Grove Road, Statesville, $169,000, on March 24.
From S. and K. Ussery to J. and S. Best, 0.155 acre, PT Lots 1-3 of Statesville Development Company, 1015 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $36,000, on March 24.
From M. Ireland to C. and H. Rash, 4.406 acres, 198 Collier Road, Statesville, $265,000, on March 24.
From F. Downey to D. Stringer, Lot 66 of Three Oaks, 117 South Lynn Hollow Dr., Statesville, $235,000, on March 24.
From SDH Charlotte, LLC to J. and R. Noble, Lot 11 of Autumn Brook, 118 Carriage Hill Dr., Statesville, $315,000, on March 24.
From J. Danyels, J. Lockamy and J. Danyels to J. Meneses and A. Sanchez, 1.098 acres, 245 Nabors Road, Statesville, $135,000, on March 24.
From Opendoor Property N LLC to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 4 of Davidson Woods, 118 Winding Cedar Dr., Statesville, $185,500, on March 24.
From N. Broyhill to K. and D. Meadows, Lot 19-20 of Saddlebrook, Garden Valley Road, Statesville, $16,500, on March 25.
From Thor-Lo, Inc. to Locke-Lane Properties, LLC, 34.016 acres, Newton Dr., Statesville, $340,000, on March 25.
From Castlegate Builders, LLC to B. and K. Hall, Lot 111 of Castlegate, 172 Castle Pines Lane, Statesville, $227,000, on March 26.
From OP SPE TPA1, LLC to G. Mitchell, Lot 2 of Whispering Pines, 308 Vernon Lane, Statesville, $140,000, on March 26.
From Dependable Development, Inc.to True Homes, LLC, Lot 240 of Hidden Lakes, Statesville, $54,500, on March 26.
From J. and K. Duncan to C. Broome, Lots 9-20 of Jo Monni Acres, Jo Monni Loop, Statesville, $20,000, on March 26.
From H. Bailey to J. Coello, Lot 7 of Ridgewest Estates, 103 Ridge Run Dr., Statesville, $169,000, on March 26.
From D. and B. Hess to D. and J. Baucom, Lots 43 and 43A of Angel Oaks, 126 Falling Leaf Lane, Statesville, $240,000, on March 26.
From R. Lubrano and D. Scotto to M. and M. Tate, Lot 151 of Olde Providence, 137 Altondale Dr., Statesville, $203,000, on March 27.
From J. and H. Malone to P. Malone, 2.124 acres, Cotton Gin Road, Statesville, $6,000, on March 27.
From T. Hope to D. and B. Glidden, (Lot 1), TBD River Run Road, Statesville, $16,500, on March 27.
From A. Campbell to M. Tucker, Lots 23-24 of Oakdale Heights, 1718 Arlington Ave., Statesville, $60,000, on March 27.
From Brancy Properties, LLC to M. and W. Brown, Lot 11 of Bloomfield, 342 Deaton St., Statesville, $63,000, on March 27.
From Eden Enterprises to M. Erich, Lot 32 of Pinehurst, 356 Forest Hollow Dr., Statesville, $9,000, on March 27.
From M. and A. Kiser to M. and L. Crucitti, Lot 14 of Sage Forest, 114 Bluff Court, Statesville, $203,000, on March 27.
From W. Mejia and R. Alcantara to J. and E. Runyon, Lot 54 of Hidden Lakes, 165 Jobe Dr., Statesville, $240,000, on March 27.
From H. Moore/TR and The Moore Family Revocable Trust to WITHOUTLIMITSBIZ, LLC, two 0.594 acre tracts, 279 and 285 Love Valley Road, Statesville, $100,000, on March 27.
From Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC and Loancare LLC/AIF to Edith C. Rummage Irrevocable Trust, 4.596 acres, 169 Branchwood Road, Statesville, $159,000, on March 27.
STONY POINT
From S. Haun to B. and A. Yang, 2.87 acres, 151 Wilderness Lane, Stony Point, $65,000, on March 27.
TROUTMAN
From True Homes, LLC to J. and S. Pechtel, (Lot 39), 140 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $264,500, on March 23.
From S. Lahood to W. Richardson Jr., Lot 9 of Aberdeen Village, 120 Aberdeen Dr., Troutman, $187,000, on March 23.
From L. and S. Moore to J. and P. Hernandez, Lot 7 of Stillwater Estates, 204 Stillwater Road, Troutman, $277,000, on March 24.
From M. Taber to P. Harris, Lot 2 of Quail Hollow, 111 Quail Haven Dr., Troutman, $283,500, on March 24.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to S. and C. Stiltner, (Lot 15), 215 Summertree Dr., Troutman, $219,000, on March 24.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to T. and A. Walter, Lot 80 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 205 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $297,000, on March 24.
From V. and D. Blevins to K. Houk, Lot 9 of Perthwood Estates, 1082 Perth Road, Troutman, $220,000, on March 24.
From True Homes, LLC to J. Prevette and J. Tolliver, (Lot 55), 182 Sutters Mill Dr., Troutman, $282,000, on March 25.
From Ribbon Home SPV I, LLC to C. and M. Edmonson, Lot 39 of Falls Cove, 260 Streamwood Road, Troutman, $382,500, on March 26.
From M. and M. Morales to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, Lot 65 of Meadow Glen, 126 Valley Glen Dr., Troutman, $215,000, on March 27.
From L. Juhasz to J. and K. Fritts, Lot 41 of Meadow Glen, 107 Park Vista Dr., Troutman, $208,000, on March 27.
From T. and T. Coulter to SFR JV-1 Property LLC, (Lot 137), 142 Jacobs Woods Circle, Troutman, $190,000, on March 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and J. Howell, Lot 75 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 191 Falls Cove Dr., Troutman, $311,000, on March 27.
From Iron Ivey, LLC to CMH Homes, Inc., Lot 70 of Rocky Creek Cove, 172 Brook Creek Dr., Troutman, $27,000, on March 27.
From The Town of Troutman to T. and M. Vinson, TBD Massey Street, Troutman, $30,000, on March 27.
UNION GROVE
From CMH Homes, Inc. to S. and H. Beasley, 5.419 acres, 561 Zion Liberty Road, Union Grove, $157,500, on March 23.
From L. and K. Ray to B. Price, (Lot 1), Mathis Drive, Union Grove, $43,000, on March 25.
