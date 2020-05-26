Iredell County Register of Deeds Ron “Duck” Wyatt will no longer be taking the position of Troutman town manage. Wyatt said he made the decision after reevaluating prior obligations.
Earlier in May, Troutman Mayor Teross Young said the town council was hiring Wyatt as town manager. The Troutman Town Council has been looking for a new town manager since October 2019 and has received guidance from the Centralina Council of Governments. James Freeman is the interim manager.
Wyatt said he told the Troutman mayor and town council Monday morning he would no longer be taking the post. He was initially set to start the position full time July 1 and would work part time starting June 1, transitioning with Freeman.
Wyatt said even though he thought he was the man to fix things in Troutman, he wanted to honor the commitment bestowed on him by voters.
“In mid-term to leave (the Register of Deeds Office) to return back to my hometown was more selfish than proper,” Wyatt remarked. “I absolutely would love to serve Troutman again, but on the same token, I’m not going to violate the obligation I made to voters.”
He added that he has duties to work with staff at the registrar’s office, which is currently balancing multiple projects.
When asked if he was also planning to maintain his rank as Chairman of the Iredell County Republican Party as well, Wyatt said he would continue the position for the time, but won’t be seeking it again at the party’s 2021 convention.
His term as Register of Deeds expires in 2022.
Wyatt’s declination poses another possible problem for Troutman. Freeman, who has been serving part-time as town manager for the past eight months, said he only has approximately one month left before risking his retirement status. That could leave the town searching for another interim manager along with someone to take on the job full-time.
“I can only gross so much money (from the position) before I penalize my retirement,” he said Tuesday.
Freeman added that he was committed to assisting the town council in any way that he can, and at expects to aid them in the process of creating of a modified budget.
Mayor Young said Tuesday afternoon the town council went through a process in reviewing candidates for the position and Wyatt happened to come out on top. And while he's sure much of the council is disappointed by Wyatt's decision, he said he's certain they're understanding of it.
As for next steps, Young said the town council hopes to review other possible candidates while it meets this week, and hopes to have a town manager in place by or around July 1 when the new fiscal year begins.
"We've had a chance to to look at a number of these candidates and hopefully we can move swiftly," he said.
