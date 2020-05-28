A nonprofit organization released research Wednesday revealing possible issues that more than 2 million children in the state are facing, and how those issues can be exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.
During a Zoom presentation, NC Child staff noted that the data collected in the study represents figures collected between 2017 and 2019, and does not reflect statistics during the pandemic.
NC Child is a research-based advocacy group focused on building policies and campaigns that enrich the lives of children.
One of the main findings from the non-profit was that 57% of children in North Carolina live in families that struggle to put food on the table. In 2017, data for Iredell County indicated 18.9% of children were in households that were food insecure; that’s compared to 20.1% statewide.
NC Child defines food security as consistent access to enough food for all household members to live a healthy, active lifestyle.
Findings from 2018 show 37.7% of children in Iredell County were living in poor or low-income homes, a decrease from 38.5% a year prior. That’s also lower than the nearly 46% at the state level. Areas with the highest level of child food insecurity were in the eastern parts of the state — such as Tyrell, Robeson, Jones, Washington and Scotland counties. Places with the lowest rates of child food insecurity included Cabarrus, Currituck, Wake, Union and Orange counties.
Acting Policy Director Whitney Tucker pointed out in the meeting that black and Latino children, children under the age of six and children in rural communities, are more at-risk of living in poor or low-income homes.
Tucker continued by saying families with parents who’ve lost employment due to COVID-19 concerns may be brushing up against food insecurity, and families already at-risk will be working on even slimmer margins.
She said one thing researchers will be monitoring is children’s behavioral health. With kids out of school, they aren’t getting a social support system from teachers and peers, and are now more exposed to home-based stressors and other traumas of living through the pandemic.
Plus, Tucker said, if a parent has lost their health insurance after being let go from work, a child is less likely to get the routine medical attention he or she needs.
Another area of concern is tending to children in troubled homes. In 2018, NC Child indicated that 53.9 per 1,000 children were assessed for abuse or neglect; Numbers from the same year showed 52.2 per 1000 children were assessed at the state level.
Tucker predicted those percentages will drop as local and state governments lose tax money in the pandemic fallout, even though abuse and neglect typically becomes more widespread during tough economic times. She said that’s because there’s usually less people hired to report those numbers in a recession.
“Reduced tax revenue is going to put a squeeze on social services,” she said.
She also said a reduction of social services funding means less access for those who need it.
One area of note is that North Carolina saw a historic low in 2018 with an infant mortality rate of 6.8 per 1,000 live births. Iredell County reported 8.5 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2018, and also saw above the state average of child deaths with 67.3 per 100,000 compared to 57.4.
Proposed solutions by NC Child included expansion of Medicare, something North Carolina hasn’t done in response to the coronavirus, as to allow families greater access to affordable healthcare.
Another avenue is expanding food assistance programs like SNAP, WIC and TANF, and use emergency funds to bolster social service programs.
Tucker added it will be a while until the data truly reflects the impact of the coronavirus.
