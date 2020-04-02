Little Caesar’s Pizza #33, 1418 North Center St., Statesville, 83/B

Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 West McLelland Ave., Mooresville, 97.50/A

Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 96/A

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 22-28.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.