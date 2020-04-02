Little Caesar’s Pizza #33, 1418 North Center St., Statesville, 83/B
Mooresville Community Outreach, 635 West McLelland Ave., Mooresville, 97.50/A
Ol’ Bob’s, 1737-J Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 96/A
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, March 22-28.
