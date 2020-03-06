HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Mooresville 5, Mountain Island Charter 4
MOORESVILLE—Emma Chopko drove in two runs and Mooresville defeated Mountain Island Charter 5-4 on Thursday despite only recording four hits.
The Blue Devils scored three times in the first inning. The Raptors (2-1) tied the game at 4 in the top of the fifth when they plated three runs. Mooresville (3-0) answered with the go-ahead run in the bottom half of the inning.
Kali Morton was the winning pitcher. She went the distance, allowing seven hits and striking out 13.
North Iredell 16, North Wilkes 2
OLIN—North Wilkes managed only four hits against North Iredell pitcher Codi Barker on Thursday as the Raiders won their second straight game, 16-2.
Barker struck out a pair. Both of the Vikings’ runs were unearned.
Caitlin Guzik led the North Iredell bats with a triple and a double. Kileigh Sechrist doubled, and Makenna Bell singled.
Alexander Central 13, Wilkes Central 0 (6 inn.)
WILKESBORO—Ashley Seagle tripled, doubled twice and drove in four runs as Alexander Central coasted to a 13-0 win over Wilkes Central on Thursday.
The Cougars (3-0) scored three in the first inning and led 7-0 after the fourth. They put the game away in the top of the sixth, scoring six runs to bring the mercy rule into play.
Mattie Starnes doubled and also finished with three hits.
Kara Hinkle was the winning pitcher. She didn’t give up a run or a hit and struck out four.
BASEBALL
Wilkes Central 4, Alexander Central 2
WILKESBORO—Wilkes Central scored twice in the bottom of the fourth inning Thursday to break a 2-2 tie, and the Eagles went on to win 4-2 over Alexander Central.
Eli Walsh was 2 for 2 at the plate for the Cougars (1-1). He had a double as did AC teammate Jacob Bebber.
The Cougars, who outhit the Eagles 6-4, used four pitchers. Mason Chapman-Mays was saddled with the loss after allowing two earned runs on four walks and no hits in 1 1/3 inning. He struck out three.
BOYS TENNIS
South Iredell 6, Statesville 0
SINGLES
Dylan Ewald (SI) defeated Kevin Sullivan (WR) 6-2, 7-6 (1)
Mick Tobin (SI) defeated Trevor Mervine (WR) 6-2, 6-4
Reif Synder (SI) defeated Noah Arntsen (WR) 6-3, 6-2
Jonathan Kang (SI) defeated Abe Davis (WR) 6-4 6-4
Sam McConnell (SI) defeated Nathan Winecoff (WR) 6-4, 6-3
Conor Mayfield (SI) defeated Tanner Stamp (WR 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
Rained out
Records: South Iredell 3-0 (2-0).
