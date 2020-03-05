HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
North Iredell 6, Mt. Airy 1
OLIN—North Iredell secured its first win of the season Wednesday night, beating visiting Mt. Airy 6-1. It also marked the first victory for new Raiders coach David Riddle.
Terra Murphy cleared the bases with a three-run triple to blow the game open. It propelled the Raiders (1-1) to a 5-0 lead.
Caitlin Guzik doubled and tripled for North Iredell. She and Codi Barker shared time in the pitcher’s circle. They combined for 10 strikeouts while allowing Mt. Airy just three hits.
Haley Wright and Lily Warren had singles.
Mooresville 10, Mt. Pleasant 4
MOORESVILLE—Caitlin Mann delivered three hits and drove in five runs as Mooresville downed Mt. Pleasant 10-4 in Wednesday night’s home opener.
Mooresville had 12 hits altogether. Ellie Goins and Imara Harrell also contributed three hits apiece. Goins picked up two RBIs.
Aubrey Tuell pitched seven innings for the win. She struck out a pair.
The Blue Devils (2-0) sandwiched three runs in the first and third innings around a four-run second inning.
Alexander Central 3, Maiden 0
TAYLORSVILLE—Faith Carrigan homered and drove in two runs Wednesday night as Alexander Central defeated Maiden 3-0.
Carrigan was the winning pitcher. She struck out eight and allowed just three hits on her way to the shutout.
Mattie Starnes, Peyton Price, Gracie Rhoney and Kyliee Lapham each supplied one hit for the Cougars (2-0).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pine Lake Prep’s Jacob Morgan, J.T. Harper and Trace Forest have been named to the PAC-7 All-Conference boys basketball team.
The Pride’s Meelad Doroodchi was named honorable mention.
