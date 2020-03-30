EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks.
Name: Alanna Lee
High School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Softball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I have looked forward to my senior year playing softball for a really long time. Last season was a pretty big flop, and the thing that kept pushing me through was knowing I would be a senior the next year and I would have a good experience. It’s just heartbreaking and disappointing.
What was your initial reaction and how do you feel now?
I was initially shocked. It was almost unbelievable. No one ever thought that it would happen, including myself. I am just grateful I was able to spend 14 years playing the sport I love. My season ended early and it is heartbreaking.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on attending Mitchell Community College for nursing. After Mitchell I will work to get my BSN.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
I remember last season I was really hard on myself when I made mistakes (I can still be that way). I don’t even remember who we were playing against, but I was up to bat and I made eye contact with my coach David Riddle and he just told me that he believed in me and that he needed me on base. In that moment it was really reassuring and it was just what I needed to hear. I had a great game that day.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Never take the good moments for granted. In the blink of an eye it can be gone just like that. Believe in yourself and your capabilities. Know that you have worth, on the field and in life. You are of great worth to somebody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.