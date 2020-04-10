EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Allyson Michalowski
School: Statesville Christian School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I have lost a lot in my life but I count this as one of the worst. I haven’t got a complete grip on it yet but it’s very painful. I have worked so hard for so long for this moment and it’s gone all in one day.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was very dumbfounded and shocked, and now I am very bitter, but I understand that God has a plan for my life.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to go to Mitchell Community College for two years then to Appalachian State to get a degree in Criminal Justice. I then plan to go to highway patrol school to be a State Trooper.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Jumping into a brand new sport my senior year and seeing myself grow and become a better player.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Cherish every moment no matter good or bad. You never know when everything will be snatched from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.