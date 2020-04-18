The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Bailey Rae Ward
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Softball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
Knowing my last season of high school is gone makes my heart hurt. The love I have for my team and our field is something I cannot explain and to not be able to finish what we started really pains me.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was devastated, but it was only for a few weeks so I had hope. But now, I am in a state of shock of not being able to finish the season.
What are your plans after graduation?
I am still in the process of deciding where I am going to school to continue my softball career.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My most favorite memory is doing yoga on the baseball field my freshman year. Since we did not have a field we used the boys’, and it was quite the experience.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
I would tell them to soak in every single moment of the sport they love, because as soon as it comes it's gone twice as fast. Also I'd tell them to leave everything out there because you never know when the last game is.
