EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Caitlin Guzik
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Softball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
Losing this season was disappointing. I was looking forward to many of my last experiences, but there is nothing that we can do about it, just make the best of our circumstances.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
At first, I did not think this was real. I thought that it would go back to normal, but now I have come to terms with it and I am happy with the years I had in the past.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on attending Appalachian State to study accounting and entrepreneurship.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Almost winning against Mooresville my freshman year.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Do not take the years you have in high school for granted. It can be taken away.
