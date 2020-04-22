The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Christen Makayla Graham
School: Statesville High School
Sport: Track and Field
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
Finding out that the season was officially over definitely left me heartbroken. I had a lot I wanted to prove for my senior year and a lot of goals set, so it really broke my heart.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I wanted to cry honestly. I was in disbelief, but I feel fine now. I still work out as normal and plan to continue in college.
What are your plans after graduation?
I want to attend Winston-Salem State, but if not there, then UNC Greensboro to study pre-physical therapy.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Last year at the Iredell County meet, I’ll never forget when I won my first medal for the 400 meter dash—first place and the fastest time in Iredell County.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
I would say to always keep a focused and positive mindset despite what people may say about you, good or bad. It’s all on how you react to it. You’ve just got to keep pushing.
