The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Clay Jones
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Tennis
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It’s tough to think about when I’ve worked so hard to get to number 1 seed.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was shocked at first. I never thought that this would ever happen. Now I’ve been just thinking about how good our season would have went and that it’s so unfortunate that this happened.
What are your plans after graduation?
Go to Mitchell Community College and then transfer to N.C. State.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory was playing two sets and going into two tie breakers and ended up winning against West Rowan my junior year.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Have fun and enjoy every moment.
