The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Deejay Silcott
School: North Iredell High School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It really sucked losing it. Not being able to play just one last game with teammates or getting the chance to know them on a more personal level.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
My first reaction was this has to be some sick joke, but once I knew it was all real it broke my heart.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan on continuing my education at Ohio Dominican University.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
I didn’t get to create many memories, but definitely practices (and) getting to laugh at stupid jokes. That was really awesome.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
For the rising freshman, I know that sometimes you might feel alone, but you aren’t. Don’t be afraid to talk to an older teammate. Don’t be afraid to show your skills. Just be the best version of you on and off the field.
