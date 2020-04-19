The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Dina Clemente
School: South Iredell High School
Sport: Lacrosse
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I am absolutely crushed about losing my senior season. I had an incredibly rough year as a junior, and even considered transferring schools or going completely online from January forward. It was the knowledge that I'd be able to play lacrosse and have a new experience that kept me going. I loved that team and was devastated when my first season was over. Going into my senior year, I could not be more excited for another season of lacrosse because I wanted to feel that same motivation and happiness that I did last year, as well as pass it to every other girl on my team. Now with our season cut short, I feel like I've let myself and my teammates down.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
My initial reaction to hearing our season was over can only be described as complete shock. It did not feel real, and truthfully I don't even think it does now. I just wish that I could have spent more time with this team and inspire these girls to just have the time of their lives this season.
What are your plans after graduation?
After graduation I will be attending Appalachian State University, studying in the Honors College and the Watauga Residential College. I will be majoring in hospitality and tourism management with a minor in entrepreneurship, in hopes to one day open my own mountain resort.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
It’s so hard for me to choose just one favorite memory from this season because even though we only had a few weeks together, this was the best team and season ever. I absolutely loved how all of us bonded so quickly and had a blast every single practice, even if we were just sliding in the mud or running back and forth down our field with no lines.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
A piece of advice that I would give to rising freshmen would be to just have fun. Make every practice a memorable one. Push yourself and work together with your team to make every season greater than the last. And finally, don't be afraid to talk to seniors or anyone else on the team! Everyone wants to be your friend and the quicker the team bonds, the better the team will be.
