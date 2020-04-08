EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Ellie Childress
School: Career Academy and Technical School/North Iredell High School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
It sucks that this was our last year to play and the bond we created is now distanced because of the issue at hand.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
At first I didn’t think it would mess up our whole season, but now that it has set in it’s heart breaking.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to stay at Mitchell Community College and get my associates degree and then I will hopefully have an idea of what I want to do for the rest of my life.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
I don’t necessarily have one memory that sticks out, but instead I have a huge memory of a group of great girls that I got to grow closer to and gain many great friendships with.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Go for it!! It’s always fun to try something new, even if you’re not good at it you can always get better and it’s never too late to start a new sport.
