EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Frankie Vargas
School: Statesville Christian School
Sport: Soccer
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I feel like I have lost a big achievement and memory for my whole high school experience. I would have loved to play the game I love one last time with my teammates and it was all taken from me.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
My initial reaction when this first happened was anger. I was angry at the fact that they cancelled all sports. Now I feel sad and wish I could play soccer for my school one last time.
What are your plans after graduation?
My plans are to attend Palm Beach Atlantic University and continue my soccer career.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
The best memory I had was back in 2016. It was my first year attending SCS and we won the State Championship, and also having Kelly Taylor as one of the best coaches I have ever had.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
One piece of advice I would give to rising freshmen is to take advice from and look up to your leaders. Once you learn from them, you will eventually become a leader and have the chance to make an impact on people.
