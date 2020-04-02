EDITOR'S NOTE: After N.C. Governor Roy Cooper ordered public schools closed through May 15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier.
Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time before the original sports suspension was instated March 13, the R&L—in conjunction with officials from county high schools—wanted to recognize as many as possible during the coming weeks. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Grafton Cain
School: West Iredell High School
Sport: Golf
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I feel sad and disappointed.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was shocked and still I am shocked about it and still disappointed.
What are your plans after graduation?
Get a job and go to college.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
Hanging out with everyone at practice and having a good time.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
That no matter how hard things might get to keep your head up because it is not over yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.