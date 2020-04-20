The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Graycie Bustle
School: South Iredell High School
Sport: Softball
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I was really upset to lose my senior season. I miss being on the field with the girls every day!
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was in disbelief. I figured it was just a precaution and we would be back on the field for scheduled conference games. Now, I often reminisce about past seasons and continue to talk to my teammates about anything and everything.
What are your plans after graduation?
I will be attending N.C. State University with a major in social work.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
My fondest memory has been making some of the best friends I could ask for and Coach Elledge’s amazing cooking.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
Soak in every second you get on and off the field with your teammates, no matter the score or how difficult practice is.
