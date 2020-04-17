The N.C. High School Athletic Association previously announced that spring sports were suspended until at least May 18. State playoffs for all spring sports were scheduled to get under way May 12 or earlier. Because it is likely all high school seniors competed for the final time, the R&L is recognizing several of them. Statesville Christian is included in this as well.
Name: Jacob Durham
School: Statesville Christian School
Sport: Tennis
How do you feel about losing your senior season?
I’m pretty bummed out about losing my senior year of tennis. I have worked really hard with my coaches and my dad to improve. And I was looking forward to enjoying my last few matches at SCS and encouraging the upcoming players on my team.
What was your initial reaction and what are your thoughts now?
I was pretty disappointed initially, but I know this whole situation is in God’s hands and I am still trying to improve my game as I prepare for college tennis.
What are your plans after graduation?
I plan to attend Cedarville University, a Division 2 college in Ohio, and do a Masters in the Divinity program they offer. They have also offered me a scholarship to play tennis there.
What is your fondest memory playing at your school?
I have many fond memories of when I was playing with my school but I would say some of my favorite memories were winning the state championship when I was in eighth grade and also going to Moe’s as a team after our matches.
What is one bit of advice you would give to rising freshmen?
I would stress the importance of being respectful to the opponent because we are a Christian school we have the responsibility of showing Christ in all that we do including tennis.
